The Astounding Number Of Burgers That McDonald's Sells In A Day

Legend has it a pickle sprouts in burger paradise every time a McDonald's patty gets flipped. And that's often because it takes a speedy system to churn out the heaping amount of beef the world's largest fast-food burger chain serves up on a massive scale every day. One of the multinational's traditions was boasting about the billions and billions of hamburgers they've sold over the years.

From the classic Big Mac to popular sandwiches like the Quarter Pounder and McDouble, Mickey D's has spent decades cooking up more beef than Drake and Kendrick Lamar trapped in a butcher shop. Continuously seared for a pre-specific time on each side to lock in the flavors and moisture, a McDonald's hamburger can be cooked and prepared in 112 seconds flat from the time it's ordered.

Speed and precision are cornerstones of the assembly-line kitchen process founding brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald developed when they pioneered the concept of fast food. McDonald's still employs parts of their streamlined technique today to crank out orders.

So let's take a stab at the inconceivable and try tallying the amount of hamburgers McDonald's sells on a daily basis. It's an exercise in billion-dollar arithmetic based on best guesstimates of an empire with more than 40,000 restaurants in over 100 countries.