Every Burger On The McDonald's Menu, Ranked

When you think of the McDonald's menu, generally, you're probably veering in one of two categories. Either you're the chicken type of person or would you prefer beef. While I enjoy selections from both sides of the menu, I must admit that I am more of a burger fan when it comes to McDonald's options. I tend to find that even the new Chicken Big Mac tastes something like chicken nugget patties with condiments and just can't quite beat the original Big Mac.

My order hasn't changed much over the years, but I must admit, I've not tried a very wide selection of the burger menu. So, when the opportunity arose to sample as many options as I could from McDonald's burger selections, I was excited for the wide tasting selection. These opportunities always teach me something about myself and the food in which I sample, and here, I discovered that my go-to burger is good, but there are better options on the menu. I even learned of a whole category of the burger menu I didn't even realize existed.

Of course, everyone's burger preferences are pretty specific, and what my favorite burger ended up being differs from my husband's preferences, who joined me in trying these burgers. You know you best, so please take my recommendations with a grain of salt. If you tend to like burgers that have a nice mixture of fresh and typical burger toppings, we'll probably be pretty close in agreement on which burger reigns supreme.