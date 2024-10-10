Review: The Chicken Big Mac Can't Quite Beat The Original

I'm a little torn on whether or not I'd recommend the Chicken Big Mac overall, because in this case, I think it boils down to personal preference. If you don't like or can't eat McDonald's burgers, this is your short window to chow down into an officially sanctioned variation on the Big Mac. But I personally much prefer the classic beef version; it's less dry and delivers the overall McDonald's eating experience that's been stamped into my brain. Plus, the new sandwich loads you up with added breading from the chicken, which makes the whole thing feel heavier.

But on the other hand, if you're a fan of McNuggets (I know there are lots of you) and love the idea of eating two flattened versions at once, this'll still be fun as a novelty bite. Prices will vary depending on where you live. In Indianapolis, Indiana, the Chicken Big Mac is on sale for $4.59, while it goes for a much higher price in other locations like El Paso, Texas, where it's $5.99. No matter what, though, expect to see more chicken on McDonald's menu in the future. In terms of sales, its chicken products are now neck and neck with beef, and considering chicken is a cheaper ingredient than beef, profit margins on products like this are likely easier to eke out, and you know corporate mandates are all about the money.

For me, it's a one-and-done sort of situation, but considering the Chicken Big Mac's verified success in overseas markets, I have a feeling this one'll sell pretty well here. After all, who wouldn't want to try eating two giant Chicken McNuggets on a sandwich?