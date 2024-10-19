How Does McDonald's Season Its Iconic Beef Patties?

McDonald's ranks as an OG, an iconic part of the cultural zeitgeist in the fast food industry, if you will. For as much as we beg for and appreciate the minor innovations made by McDonald's over the years, you can't beat its classics. The cheeseburger, the McDouble, the Quarter Pounder with cheese — each contains a beef patty specially seasoned by McDonald's.

Per the company's website, all of its beef patties are seasoned with a simple combo of salt and pepper. However, this isn't actually done until after the patties are being cooked on the grill in the restaurant. The way that salt and pepper combo is distributed is a whole other more interesting story.

McDonald's is classic and that cannot be denied. If you needed more proof of the fast food chain's simple yet timeless quality, here's the inside scoop on how McDonald's burgers make their way from cow to drive-thru.