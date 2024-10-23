McDonald's Quarter Pounder Linked To Multistate E. Coli Outbreak

So far, 49 people have been impacted by the outbreak from McDonald's Quarter Pounders in states including Colorado, Nebraska, Utah, Wyoming, Oregon, Montana, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, and Wisconsin, with the majority of cases falling in Colorado and Nebraska. At this time, 10 people have been admitted to the hospital and one person has died from the outbreak. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is working to conduct a traceback of the hamburgers served at McDonald's in the affected states to figure out if the ground beef or the slivered onions are the source for the outbreak.

According to the CDC, most people infected with E. coli suffer fever, stomach cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea containing blood. Symptoms can start three to four days after consuming a contaminated product, and most people will recover without treatment after five to seven uncomfortable days. If severe enough, the illness can require hospitalization. Other signs of E. coli include severe dehydration and an intense feeling of dizziness. If you consumed a McDonald's Quarter Pounder burger and believe you have symptoms of E. coli, the CDC recommends that you contact your health provider and seek necessary medical attention.