PSA: You Can Make Boozy Cosmic Brownie Milkshakes With Just 4 Ingredients
Nothing will ever match the joy of opening your lunchbox in the school cafeteria and seeing that your parent packed Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies for dessert. Other kids in the cafeteria would try to barter for it by trying to swap their Fruit Roll-Up for half, but you wouldn't budge. But just because you're not in grade school these days doesn't mean that Cosmic Brownies can't be your favorite surprise in the pantry. There's a super easy way to turn that treat into a boozy, decadent milkshake that'll still impress your grown-up friends.
The Cosmic Brownie boozy milkshake only requires four ingredients: ice cream, chocolate syrup, a few Cosmic Brownies, and chocolate whiskey. One of the best parts about Cosmic Brownies was the simplicity of a premade snack; now, its spiked, adult counterpart carries over that same vibe. No need for elaborate ingredients or fancy equipment — all you need is a handful of items and a blender to whip up this indulgent shake. If you can't pay tribute to this classic snack in adulthood by visiting the Little Debbie Park in Tennessee, you can at least relive the rush of cafeteria fame by nailing this Cosmic Brownie boozy milkshake.
How to make your own Cosmic Brownie boozy milkshake
Cosmic Brownies, welcome to adulthood! To whip up your own Cosmic Brownie boozy milkshake, start with a couple scoops of your favorite ice cream — try chocolate, vanilla, coffee, or even peppermint. Then, add as much chocolate syrup as you'd like, two or three Cosmic Brownies, and a shot (or two) of chocolate whiskey to a blender.
If you prefer a thicker milkshake, add a few ice cubes to the mix before blending. If you like the drink a bit less thick, try thinning it out with a splash of chocolate milk. Once your milkshake is blended to perfection, pour it into a glass and enjoy. You can always garnish this milkshake cocktail with a bit of whipped cream, more chocolate syrup, rainbow sprinkles, or yet another Cosmic Brownie on top.
While the recipe is already delicious and unbelievably simple, feel free to get creative! Try swapping out the chocolate whiskey for chocolate vodka or Baileys Chocolate Liqueur. Or, add a touch of marshmallow or caramel syrup for an extra layer of sweetness. If you're serving these alcohol-infused milkshakes for the holidays, finish them with a bright green Little Debbie Christmas Tree Brownie. Whichever way you serve this shake, be prepared for a cosmic blend of nostalgia and innovation -– no spaceship required.