PSA: You Can Make Boozy Cosmic Brownie Milkshakes With Just 4 Ingredients

Nothing will ever match the joy of opening your lunchbox in the school cafeteria and seeing that your parent packed Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies for dessert. Other kids in the cafeteria would try to barter for it by trying to swap their Fruit Roll-Up for half, but you wouldn't budge. But just because you're not in grade school these days doesn't mean that Cosmic Brownies can't be your favorite surprise in the pantry. There's a super easy way to turn that treat into a boozy, decadent milkshake that'll still impress your grown-up friends.

The Cosmic Brownie boozy milkshake only requires four ingredients: ice cream, chocolate syrup, a few Cosmic Brownies, and chocolate whiskey. One of the best parts about Cosmic Brownies was the simplicity of a premade snack; now, its spiked, adult counterpart carries over that same vibe. No need for elaborate ingredients or fancy equipment — all you need is a handful of items and a blender to whip up this indulgent shake. If you can't pay tribute to this classic snack in adulthood by visiting the Little Debbie Park in Tennessee, you can at least relive the rush of cafeteria fame by nailing this Cosmic Brownie boozy milkshake.