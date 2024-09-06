The Origin Of Chocolate Milk Goes Back Further Than You'd Think

Chocolate milk is big business in the U.S., and it feels like a distinctly American creation. However, the world knows about chocolate milk because of its connection to the Caribbean. The commonly told narrative proclaims Irish scientist and doctor Sir Hans Sloane as chocolate milk's inventor in the late 1680s, upon visiting one of his patients in Jamaica. Like most historical tales of intercontinental exploration, though, the real story is a bit more complicated.

Advertisement

Sir Hans Sloane was already a renowned physician by his twenties, and as such was appointed by England's Royal Society to attend to Jamaica's then-governor. Sloane stayed in the region for 15 months, documenting the local plants and wildlife alongside his medical duties. Jamaicans had access to cacao beans, and already knew to mix it with water to make drinking chocolate — itself a beverage with traditions going all the way back to Mayan-era Mexico. Sloane didn't enjoy cocoa, but made it more suited to his tastes by adding milk to it. He then brought word of his modifications back to England. Sloane's recipe was used by several enterprising chocolatiers, including the Cadbury brothers, who went on to become the UK's preeminent chocolate sellers.

Advertisement

Basically, Sir Hans Sloane "invented" not much more than a recipe swap here. (At least he has the founding of The British Museum to fall back on.) But did he even invent that swap? Historians note that chocolate milk in Jamaica can be traced to 1494. Sloane simply spread the word about a delicious drink to a wider audience.