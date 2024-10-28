McDonald's Has Finally Solved Its Broken McFlurry Machine Epidemic

It is the end of a frustrating, sometimes infuriating era today as McDonald's perpetually broken ice cream machines will seemingly be getting fixed far faster from here on out. After years of struggle (even the government got involved with McDonald's ice cream machine issues), McDonald's franchises will finally be able to fix the machines themselves, something that was previously not allowed due to copyright issues.

Per CNN, the provider of McDonald's infamous ice cream machines, a manufacturing company called Taylor, previously had the exclusive right to fix any broken machine that it produced. This was a primary reason why McDonald's machines broke down so frequently and why they were likely to remain broken for long periods of time.

However, the United States Copyright Office made an exception to the copyright held by Taylor that grants restaurants the right to repair machinery such as McDonald's ice cream machines without the help of a Taylor repairperson. The ruling goes into effect today. At long last, we can arrive at McDonald's and order a delicious McFlurry or soft serve cone without the preconceived expectation that it will be unavailable.