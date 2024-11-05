The Key To Making A Perfect Copycat Dairy Queen Blizzard At Home

A Blizzard is one of the many undeniable treats you can get from Dairy Queen. A personally customizable ice cream treat with all the imaginable mix-ins you want? Sign me up for one any day!

It was always a fun summer treat for my family to stop by a local Dairy Queen for one of their many burgers and a creamy frozen treat. I personally always went for an Orange Julius, but now I live in an area without many Dairy Queen locations so it's not so easy to quench my occasional craving. It doesn't help that Dairy Queen's Orange Julius isn't available at most locations.

I know I am not the only one missing their Dairy Queen favorites because there are many articles online of different people trying to figure out the secret to making their favorite Blizzard combination at home. While there are many modes of making a Blizzard at home with a combination of vanilla ice cream and toppings, the secret to a Blizzard that passes the flip test is another ingredient living in your freezer: a little bit of Cool-Whip!