Dairy Queen's Soft Serve Isn't What You Think It Is

Has it ever occurred to you that Dairy Queen, renowned for its hot eats and cool treats does not refer to its ice cream as, well, ice cream? This is because, per the U.S. government, it's not really ice cream. According to regulations set forth by the Food and Drug Administration, ice cream must contain at least 10% milkfat, and DQ's soft serve only contains 5%.

So while it has all the characteristics of ice cream — it's thick and creamy, richly flavored, and served up ice cold (at 18 degrees, to be exact) — DQ isn't legally able to call it such. Thus, the chain settled on "soft serve." Its listed ingredients include: milkfat and nonfat milk, sugar, corn syrup, whey, mono and diglycerides, artificial flavor, guar gum, polysorbate 80, carrageenan, and vitamin A palmitate.

As you can see, there are a lot more ingredients in DQ's soft serve than you might expect, and you may have heard of some of them in a negative context. As it happens, everything that goes into DQ's soft serve is FDA-approved, though you wouldn't be remiss if you wanted to dig a little deeper into the contents of your next chilled treat.

