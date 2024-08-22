Does Dairy Queen Still Serve The Orange Julius Drink?

Dairy Queen's Orange Julius is the perfect treat –- not quite a soda, not quite a milkshake, with a unique orange creamsicle flavor and light yet creamy texture. It's tart, it's refreshing, it's frothy, and it's basically a smoothie. What more could you want in a beverage? The only problem with the Orange Julius is that it can be tough to find. Just a few decades ago, this would have been unthinkable. Orange Julius was once a shopping mall food court staple, with hundreds of locations across the Americas and Asia. There was nothing better than strolling through the mall, washing down your favorite Auntie Anne's pretzel with a fresh Orange Julius.

Unfortunately, as shopping malls have declined, so, it seems, has Orange Julius. Around 2019, Dairy Queen discontinued the citrusy beverage at its Grill & Chill locations. Nowadays, the Orange Julius can only be purchased at some Dairy Queen Treat Centers. The Dairy Queen website claims, rather vaguely, that the Orange Julius is available at participating locations only. On the official Orange Julius website, you can look up locations near you by city, state, or zip code.