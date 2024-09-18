The Viral Chick-Fil-A Banana Milkshake Upgrade We Need ASAP

The catch here is that you can't order the chocolate banana shake via the Chick-fil-A app, nor can you do it online. You've got to do this one in person simply by requesting the addition of Hershey's syrup to your shake when you order it. That's pretty much it. But that's not all. One commenter on @snackolator's Instagram post, who claims to be a Chick-fil-A employee, mentions that you can ask for the addition of strawberry as well, which turns the whole thing into a strawberry banana milkshake with vanilla wafer crumbles in it.

There have been mixed reviews, however. Some commenters aren't fans of the Banana Pudding Milkshake to begin with, saying things such as "Very artificial tasting to me," while another simply says, "IT'S HORRIBLE," followed by a bunch of puking emojis. So apparently your mileage will vary, depending on whether or not you like the shake as-is. I guess Chick-fil-A's not just controversial for its politics — it's struck a nerve with its shakes, too, and we'll have to see how Chick-fil-A's surprising streaming platform performs once it's been launched. For something a little less contentious, maybe try a more innocuous hack like adding mac and cheese on top of a Chick-fil-A sandwich.