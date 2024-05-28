Chick-Fil-A's Mac And Cheese Is Practically Made To Top Chicken Sandwiches

The classic chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A needs no introduction. Honestly, many people would agree that it also needs no additions to improve upon its flavor, furthering its place as king in the chicken sandwich wars. In its original state, the popular lunchtime favorite consists of a juicy, flavorful piece of fried chicken breast on a toasted, buttered bun, with a couple slices of pickle. Of course, despite its simple goodness, people also like to doctor it up by adding condiments, extra pickles, and so on. But, if you want a mouthful of true Southern goodness, order a small Mac & Cheese — not to go with your sandwich but on it.

Aside from the fact that the side dish comes hot and is packed with cheesy goodness (including impressive cheese pulls with every bite), the scrumptious pasta dish is practically made to top Chick-fil-A sandwiches. How? When you invert it onto a chicken sandwich, the size and shape of the small Mac & Cheese just about exactly fits the bun, so the entire container can crown your chicken and give you maximum flavor in every single bite.