Chick-Fil-A's Mac And Cheese Is Practically Made To Top Chicken Sandwiches
The classic chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A needs no introduction. Honestly, many people would agree that it also needs no additions to improve upon its flavor, furthering its place as king in the chicken sandwich wars. In its original state, the popular lunchtime favorite consists of a juicy, flavorful piece of fried chicken breast on a toasted, buttered bun, with a couple slices of pickle. Of course, despite its simple goodness, people also like to doctor it up by adding condiments, extra pickles, and so on. But, if you want a mouthful of true Southern goodness, order a small Mac & Cheese — not to go with your sandwich but on it.
Aside from the fact that the side dish comes hot and is packed with cheesy goodness (including impressive cheese pulls with every bite), the scrumptious pasta dish is practically made to top Chick-fil-A sandwiches. How? When you invert it onto a chicken sandwich, the size and shape of the small Mac & Cheese just about exactly fits the bun, so the entire container can crown your chicken and give you maximum flavor in every single bite.
A full meal on a bun
This combo has certainly made the rounds on social media, with people loving the way the three-cheese macaroni side complements the restaurant's seasoned fried chicken and sour pickles. Additionally, many of these videos go a step further with the flavor factor, showing fans removing the chicken from the sandwich first and coating it in a sauce, like Polynesian or Buffalo sauce. Then, the coated chicken goes back on the bun, followed by the Mac & Cheese and, sometimes, additional sauce.
@grubspot
Is Chick-fil-A over or underrated?😳 #grubspot #chickfila #chicken #cheese #food #foodtiktok
The classic side could also top the Deluxe version of the sandwich (which comes with lettuce, cheese, and tomato slices), the Spicy version, and even the Grilled Chicken Sandwich. The combination definitely looks like extreme eating, with globs of sauce and macaroni often dropping off the end, but you can't deny it also looks pretty tempting.
Mac & Cheese isn't the only side that can double as a sandwich topper at Chick-fil-A. The chain's Kale Crunch Side might be more your style if the carb count of the former gives you pause. Crunchy kale and cabbage are tossed with an apple cider and Dijon vinaigrette, giving the salad a zing that tastes great with the crispy fried chicken.
Playing with your Chick-fil-A food
Chick-fil-A's menu options are pretty small when compared to other fast food places, so people have found some creative and delicious ways to put certain items together to make somewhat of a "secret" menu for the chain. One such idea is to put an order of Chick-fil-A Nuggets, Waffle Potato Fries, and Mac & Cheese in a salad bowl (you just need to ask for one), top everything with Garden Herb Ranch and Honey Roasted BBQ Sauce packets, and mix it all up. The result is a gut-busting bowl that you feast on with a fork.
On the lighter side, you can make a satisfying meal by topping a Side Salad with an order of either crispy or grilled nuggets. Top with your choice of dressing, and you've got a great lunch or dinner that costs less than ordering one of the bigger salads on the menu. While it's not on the menu, you can easily create a Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese by ordering the side dish with some nuggets. Mix the two together (you can cut the nuggets into smaller pieces if you want to) and then drizzle everything with both Garden Herb Ranch and Zesty Buffalo Sauce. Cool off with a Strawberry Lemonade, another secret menu item you can get by ordering a lemonade and asking the staff to add a scoop of the strawberry topping that's usually reserved for the milkshakes.