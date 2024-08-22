Chick-Fil-A TV: The Chicken Chain Is Hatching Up A Streaming Platform

In news we never thought we'd be covering this year, Deadline reports that Chick-fil-A (yes, that Chick-fil-A) is flapping its way into the streaming video business. The chicken sandwich chain with the controversial politics and busy drive-thru lines is in talks with some major production companies to create some unscripted, family-friendly shows and is looking to license and acquire streaming content.

This includes material such as original gameshows, one of which is purportedly already in the works with a 10-episode order. As to why a fast food chain would be interested in branching out in this manner, you can probably consider it just one big sponsored media feed that'll push Chick-fil-A's business. While the production of the unscripted material is already underway, Deadline also reports that there's discussion of animated and future scripted projects as well. I'm hoping every single character on every single show will be a chicken of some sort, but I'm guessing that won't actually be the case.

Although this move might seem surprising, Chick-fil-A has previously produced content for its own site, including a short animated film series called Stories of Evergreen Hills, so it has a bit of experience in creating original in-house content in the past.

