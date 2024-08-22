Chick-Fil-A TV: The Chicken Chain Is Hatching Up A Streaming Platform
In news we never thought we'd be covering this year, Deadline reports that Chick-fil-A (yes, that Chick-fil-A) is flapping its way into the streaming video business. The chicken sandwich chain with the controversial politics and busy drive-thru lines is in talks with some major production companies to create some unscripted, family-friendly shows and is looking to license and acquire streaming content.
This includes material such as original gameshows, one of which is purportedly already in the works with a 10-episode order. As to why a fast food chain would be interested in branching out in this manner, you can probably consider it just one big sponsored media feed that'll push Chick-fil-A's business. While the production of the unscripted material is already underway, Deadline also reports that there's discussion of animated and future scripted projects as well. I'm hoping every single character on every single show will be a chicken of some sort, but I'm guessing that won't actually be the case.
Although this move might seem surprising, Chick-fil-A has previously produced content for its own site, including a short animated film series called Stories of Evergreen Hills, so it has a bit of experience in creating original in-house content in the past.
Other corporate brands have created their own original content as well
As unlikely as it seems for a chicken sandwich chain to create what's essentially a streaming network, corporate brands have been making their own video material for a while now, including vacation rental service Airbnb, which previously produced a documentary called Gay Chorus Deep South. Rideshare company Lyft also created a YouTube gameshow in 2023 called Lucky Lyft where real-life Lyft passengers tried answering trivia questions during a ride to win up to $1,000.
Then, of course, in a much more related situation, how could we forget the time KFC created a Lifetime original mini-movie starring Mario Lopez as a hot Colonel Sanders called "A Recipe For Seduction" (pictured above)? That was a little more cheeky, but it looks like Chick-fil-A's putting some real dollars behind this, because this isn't just a one-off show, it's a bunch of new material. Chick-fil-A has yet to release an official comment on the matter, so right now there's no concrete knowledge as to when the content will be released, though Deadline cites its sources saying it'll happen later this year. And no word on whether or not any new stuff will air on Sundays, because as we all know, that's when Chick-fil-A is always closed.