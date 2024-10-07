It's Almost Too Easy To Make 3 Musketeers-Inspired Candy

When the leaves start to change and fall rolls around, grocery stores become filled with big, glorious candy bags! And one of my all-time favorite candies is a classic 3 Musketeers bar, due to its creamy soft center and chocolate shell. If you can't wait for the bags of chocolate bars to be in store, you can easily make the chocolate bar at home with three simple ingredients: Cool Whip, milk chocolate chips, and vegetable shortening.

The key thing in making these homemade versions of 3 Musketeers bars is the Cool Whip because the center of a real one comes with whipped nougat. Nougat can be made with sugar or honey, which is then cooked and whipped with egg whites to aerate it, making it fluffy. It can also include nuts or candied fruits. For your homemade version, don't forget to add vegetable shortening to your outer layer of chocolate, which makes it easier to melt and smoother.

For this recipe, the melted chocolate and whipped cream create a soft and dense texture, somewhat mimicking what you would get from a real version. When I made them, I used reduced-fat Cool Whip and Ghirardelli chocolate tips and surprisingly, they did taste very similar to the real thing. For just three ingredients, it is very much worth the time to make!