Here's The Key To Coating Strawberries In Melted Chocolate

Don't get me wrong, strawberries are great on their own. Nothing compares to biting into a red berry so ripe that the juices run down your chin. However, few things in life cannot be improved with a bit of chocolate to take the indulgent factor over the edge, and strawberries are one of chocolate's best flavor pairings.

While chocolate-covered strawberries often feel like a strictly romantic treat reserved for Valentine's Day, they are actually a cinch to make at home for your significant other — or even just for yourself, any time of year. There is no shortage of ways to use fresh summer berries, but chocolate-covered strawberries are one of the simplest and most delicious ways to eat them.

Only a few steps stand between you and a plateful of chocolate-covered strawberries whenever the craving hits. It might seem like a minor detail, but making sure your berries are dry is how you can ensure they look like they came from a professional chocolatier.