It Only Takes 2 Ingredients To Make A Warm Oreo Mug Cake
Oreos are used for many desserts — just think of cheesecake and ice cream, which both have options that include the famous chocolate cookie. Since Oreos are so versatile, it comes as no surprise that people have posted recipes on TikTok focused around them. There are thousands of videos showing multiple ways someone can whip up a dessert with the cookie as the main ingredient or part of a bigger recipe.
One video of an Oreo mug cake went viral, getting almost 500,000 likes and 158,000 saves, and we see why. The quick and simple recipe only requires two ingredients and about five minutes of prep time.
@madsie.s
2 ingredient Oreo Mug Cake 🤩💗 who doesn't love a soft and delicious cake 🍰 #food #foodie #cake #mugcake #recipe #tiktokfood #foodtiktok #easyrecipe #oreo
Of course, we all know these TikTok hacks that seem too easy to be true often are. Does this two-ingredient mug cake actually work? Luckily for you all, I always have Oreos in my kitchen, so I tried it out to see if it is as good as it looks.
Making and tasting the Oreo mug cake
You can turn the famous chocolate cookie into a warm cake in a matter of minutes. Grab your favorite kind of Oreo cookies, a small bowl, and a quarter cup of milk, and let's get cooking!
This is very easy to make, even for those who claim they "can't cook." Simply grab a small bowl or big mug, put in five Oreos, and pour a quarter cup of milk over them (I used dairy milk). Then, using a fork, crush up the chocolate cookies until most of the lumps are gone. After that, place one more Oreo right on top and microwave for a minute and 30 seconds, possibly longer depending on the wattage of your microwave. You will know it is done when you see small bubbles on the top and a slight shine.
This hack actually made a pretty delicious dessert. It tasted like a moist chocolate cake and was not gritty or slimy. I topped mine with a little bit of vanilla ice cream, but chocolate syrup and fruit such as strawberries or raspberries would also be delicious. Or for those that have a super chocolatey sweet tooth, you could always put chopped-up milk chocolate bars or chocolate chips on top. This will be added to my weekly sweet treat rotation.