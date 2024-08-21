It Only Takes 2 Ingredients To Make A Warm Oreo Mug Cake

Oreos are used for many desserts — just think of cheesecake and ice cream, which both have options that include the famous chocolate cookie. Since Oreos are so versatile, it comes as no surprise that people have posted recipes on TikTok focused around them. There are thousands of videos showing multiple ways someone can whip up a dessert with the cookie as the main ingredient or part of a bigger recipe.

One video of an Oreo mug cake went viral, getting almost 500,000 likes and 158,000 saves, and we see why. The quick and simple recipe only requires two ingredients and about five minutes of prep time.

Of course, we all know these TikTok hacks that seem too easy to be true often are. Does this two-ingredient mug cake actually work? Luckily for you all, I always have Oreos in my kitchen, so I tried it out to see if it is as good as it looks.