10 Supermarket-Brand Chocolate Brownies, Ranked Worst To Best

Is there some kind of an award for people who have made the world a tastier place? Like the first person to realize that salt is the most essential ingredient for pretty much everything, or to combine chocolate and peanut butter? If there is such an award, I'd like to nominate the inventors of the chocolate brownie — Chicago socialite Bertha Palmer, who requested a decadent but portable cake, and Joseph Sehl, the pastry chef at her husband's hotel, who created a rich, chocolatey, handheld brownie in response.

Brownies are the ideal snack for both good times and bad times. For many, making homemade brownies — and licking the bowl — is part of the fun (or part of the therapy). In those situations when you don't have time to stop and smell the brownies, there are store-bought brownies. Just don't assume that, because you find them in the bakery section, all store-brand brownies are going to satisfy your cravings for an indulgently rich treat.

Most supermarkets have an exclusive, store-brand brownie. In fact, some have multiple. But before you purchase brownies for a social event or as a therapeutic impulse buy, you should know that supermarket brand brownies can either make or break your day. Especially if you're in a fragile emotional state, you don't want to end up with lackluster brownies that will actually make you feel worse. Never fear. I sampled brownies from various stores and can confidently say I now have the answers on which supermarket brownies are the best (and which aren't worth your time).