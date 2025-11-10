Coffee Creamer Becomes Icing In A Pinch With Just One Easy Add-In

While milk in coffee is popular, coffee creamer is something else entirely, beloved for a reason, and not just because creamer lasts much longer than milk. With flavors ranging from Starbucks caramel macchiato and butter pecan to pumpkin spice and Almond Joy candy, this is a sweet treat to turn your morning java into something close to dessert, and can even come in varieties suitable for vegans and those who don't like or can't eat dairy creamers. However, did you know that coffee creamer can be incorporated into more traditional desserts? All you need is some powdered sugar, and you can make your favorite creamer into a rich icing for cakes, brownies, and more.

Coffee creamer icing is easy to make, since it only takes combining two ingredients: creamer and icing. However, you'll need to be careful about your creamer-to-icing ratio, especially as coffee creamer is richer and denser than milk, meaning you won't need too much of it to add to the powdered sugar for icing. It's recommended to start with only one or two tablespoons of creamer for every cup of powdered sugar you use, adding in small amounts of creamer as you go if needed.