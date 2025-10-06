How Long Is Coffee Creamer Good For After Being Opened?

Non-dairy coffee creamer is the go-to option for some folks, and the shelf life is comparable to the regular stuff. Liquid versions are typically made with dairy alternatives such as soy or coconut milk, but despite the lack of dairy, they should be treated similarly to traditional creamers. Once opened, they should be refrigerated and will last for up to two weeks.

Powdered non-dairy creamer is more forgiving, but again, not all that dissimilar from the real deal. Stored in a cool, dry environment, it should last for about two years if it remains unopened. After you break the seal, you'll have somewhere between three and six months to use it up before you notice a degradation of quality.

If you discover your creamer has gone off, don't panic – salvage your morning cup of Joe by making your own. For a liquid creamer, combine condensed milk (which can also be made at home), half-and-half, vanilla, and almond extract into a container and give it a good shake. If you want to keep it non-dairy, substitute oat, almond, or coconut milk and maybe a touch of sweetener.

Preparing a powdered version gives you a little more wiggle room in the creativity department. Dried milk or a non-dairy alternative mixed with sugar provides a solid base, then add in whatever you think would upgrade your morning perk. Warming spices like cinnamon and cardamom are fair game, as is vanilla powder, cocoa powder, or even a pumpkin spice blend.