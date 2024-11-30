Do We Have Henry Ford To Thank For Non-Dairy Creamer?

It's a known fact that cars replaced horses as the primary mode of American transportation in the 20th century. Henry Ford himself disparaged horses as being far less reliable and efficient than a motor vehicle for getting around. What's less well-known is that Ford adopted this same derogatory attitude toward cows, sneeringly describing them as "nature's crudest machine". Ford argued that, instead of sinking time and money into keeping a cow for milk, it would be much more efficient to make milk synthetically. (Of course, nowadays we use more than just soy for non-dairy substitutes: There's a whole host of popular oat milk brands on the market and, thanks to lifestyle influencers, many of us know how almond milk is made.)

Ford built a factory in Dearborn, Michigan to research innovations that could help farmers and potential new crops, including soybeans. He later established a laboratory entirely for researching non-dairy soy products. He named the lab after the legendary agricultural scientist, George Washington Carver, who was partial to alternative dairy products himself and made his own out of peanuts. Ford began to hand out soy milk to anyone who wanted it, including a man named Bob Rich, with some surprising consequences.