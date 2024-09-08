How Long Is Coffee Creamer Good For After Being Opened?

Hardcore coffee drinkers will always consume their java black, but for the rest of us, there are little add-ins like sweeteners and coffee creamers. Coffee creamers come in so many varieties and flavors (Starbucks Caramel Macchiato creamer, anyone?), and when you find one you love, you'll want to make sure you always have a bottle in your fridge. But how long do you have to drink it all until the coffee creamer starts to go bad?

Once opened, according to the USDA, liquid coffee creamer will last up to two weeks in the fridge, giving you plenty of time to pour it into your cup of Joe every morning (and afternoon, if you need a pick-me-up). Unopened liquid coffee creamer is good for up to a few months, provided it's been kept in the fridge. Liquid coffee creamer that you pulled from the refrigerated section of your grocery store should continue to be refrigerated once you bring it home; it should also not be left on the counter for longer than two hours.