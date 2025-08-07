The Secret To Irresistible Brownies Is This Tasty Retro Powder

Brownies are such a classic dessert that it's easy to come back to them again and again. Whether you're baking for the holiday season, prepping for a bake sale, or just want a late night snack, this chocolatey treat always delivers. While you can always make your brownies fudgier, sometimes you might just want a little extra flavor boost. And there's one old-school ingredient which can give you just that. Malted milk powder.

This retro powder is made with malted barley, wheat flour, and dried milk, adding a richer and more complex flavor profile to your brownies. The toasty, nutty notes will enhance the chocolate while balancing out the sweetness, making your brownies taste more indulgent without anyone knowing your secret. To add the malted milk powder, incorporate around 1 to 2 tablespoons into the brownie batter depending on how intense you want the flavor boost to be. The best part is, you can also use this powder to enhance other desserts like cookies, cakes, and homemade pancakes.