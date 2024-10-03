The Simple Egg Trick For Majorly Fudgy Brownies

Brownies are such a delicious treat, and, for home cooks looking for a stress-free baking experience, they're so easy to make at home. Lots of people prefer their brownies on the cakey side, as any "uncooked" texture sends them into a tailspin (or they simply enjoy the lighter, less dense mouthfeel). But if you like — nay, love — your brownies on the fudgy side, you need to know this simple hack for making them the most decadent and gooey.

Now, most brownie recipes call for two eggs, but if you want to make yours oh-so-moist and tacky, add one to two extra egg yolks (two can make your brownies taste a little eggy, but they also make them gooier — so it's up to you how many extra you use). The extra yolks boost the fat content of your brownies, making them denser and chewier. (What you do not want to do is use two extra eggs, yolks and whites — that actually produces the opposite effect and makes your brownies cakier.)

Now, because your brownies might be a bit lava-like when they come out of the oven, it is best if you wait at least a few hours before cutting into them. And if you really want to test the limits of your patience, pop them in the fridge, covered, overnight.