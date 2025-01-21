The Extra Powder Your Pancake Mix Has Been Missing

Pancakes are already amazing, but if you're looking to elevate them to unforgettable, the secret ingredient is malted milk powder. Known for adding a touch of nostalgic flavor to everything from milkshakes to waffles, this powder can transform ordinary pancakes into something truly special. Created in the 19th century as a nutritional supplement, malted milk powder found its way into bakeries and diners thanks to its unique, slightly sweet, and nutty flavor. Now, it's also the not-so-secret weapon in the kitchens of those in the know — and it's not just for beer and milkshakes.

Adding malted milk powder to your pancake mix isn't complicated, but the impact it has on flavor is profound. Even a small scoop of this barley malt, wheat, and milk solids mix brings out a hint of caramel and gives pancakes a creamier texture compared with regular batter. In the same way that malt powder elevates a classic chocolate milkshake, it also adds richness to pancakes and helps balance sweetness, making it ideal if you love to top your stack with syrup, fruit, or even chocolate chips. Ready to try it? Just add malted milk powder to your dry pancake mix, and watch your breakfast reach new heights in flavor and fluffiness.