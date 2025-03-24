The One Ingredient That Will Transform Basic Boxed Brownies

Boxed brownies are a quick and easy fix for bake sales, children's birthday parties, or dessert cravings. They deliver taste without taking too much effort. If you're feeling a bit bored with your boxed brownies, however, there's a quick and effective way to make them tastier and more exciting — just add coffee.

All you have to do is follow the exact recipe given in the brownie box, except that you add the equivalent amount of coffee instead of the usual water. This simple swap will keep your brownies moist while giving them a bit more flavor. You can use any type of black coffee, but you don't necessarily need to brew a fresh cup only to bake the brownies, especially if you like to drink high-quality coffee and it seems like a waste. Instead, you can use instant coffee, which is better for baking than drinking anyway. Or, if you have some left over from the morning, this is a great way to use it and not let it go to waste. You can also use decaff if you'd rather not have the caffeine.

Keep in mind that the coffee should be at room temperature for the best results — although you may get more of a chocolate-rich flavor by adding it hot. Once served, you can keep adding flavor to your brownies with toppings like ice cream, raspberries, or sugar powder.