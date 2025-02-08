The Unexpected Addition For Stepping Up Boxed Brownies
Do you prefer majorly fudgy egg-enriched brownies or the more cakey variety? I know this could be one of those friendship-ending questions of honor and taste, but personally, I'll eat anything that's full of sugar and fresh from the oven. It doesn't even have to be that fresh, really — I'm not picky. And while I love a deliciously homemade treat – Dominique Ansel's famed brownie recipe comes to mind — I'm also never going to turn down a boxed mix brownie.
If you frown upon store-bought packets, it just tells me that you've never managed to choose a good boxed brownie mix, or to dress it up a little. Fortunately, I'm here today to spread the good news: There's plenty you can do to elevate your brownie mix. Like adding a dollop of baby food.
You heard right — I'm talking straight-up baby food. And while this may sound wacky, baby food has actually been a secret baking ingredient for years. If you use baby food when baking cakes or scones, it acts as a mild flavoring agent and, more importantly, a source of moisture. People use applesauce in the same way, but the difference here is that you can pick your own preferred flavors instead of simply adding a vague hint of apple to everything you make. Just choose wisely for the best results.
How to pick the right baby food for your brownies
Whether this hack succeeds or flops is all up to the baby food you pick. You don't really want turkey and gravy notes in your delectable chocolate batter, right? (Or maybe you do, and who am I to yuck your yum.) In terms of flavor, it's probably best to opt for choices that will be hard to detect, or ones that complement chocolate well. Banana, raspberry, strawberry, peach, and apricot are some common and easily-found fruit-flavored baby foods that pair wonderfully with chocolate. Prune flavor adds a delicious richness and an appealing chewy quality. Or pear and apple fall into the category of relatively flavorless, also making them a good option if you want the chocolate flavor to shine through unhindered.
As far as brands go, shop around to see what you like. Don't be afraid to run a taste test of baby foods to find your favorite flavors and textures. Personally, I'd suggest nabbing a locally-made brand if you can. To me, some of the big-name brands can have a more artificial flavor, even when marketed as natural — and organic may not mean what you think it does. Local brands also tend to have more unique flavor options, like guava or pineapple, so you can get creative with your brownies.
Finally, keep your eye on texture. A thinner baby food will add more moisture and generally be easier to work with. It'll take some trial and error before you find your ideal combo, but luckily, you can grab these ingredients anywhere. You'll be mastering the fine art of baby food boxed mix brownies (try saying that ten times, fast) before you know it.