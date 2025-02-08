The Unexpected Addition For Stepping Up Boxed Brownies

Do you prefer majorly fudgy egg-enriched brownies or the more cakey variety? I know this could be one of those friendship-ending questions of honor and taste, but personally, I'll eat anything that's full of sugar and fresh from the oven. It doesn't even have to be that fresh, really — I'm not picky. And while I love a deliciously homemade treat – Dominique Ansel's famed brownie recipe comes to mind — I'm also never going to turn down a boxed mix brownie.

If you frown upon store-bought packets, it just tells me that you've never managed to choose a good boxed brownie mix, or to dress it up a little. Fortunately, I'm here today to spread the good news: There's plenty you can do to elevate your brownie mix. Like adding a dollop of baby food.

You heard right — I'm talking straight-up baby food. And while this may sound wacky, baby food has actually been a secret baking ingredient for years. If you use baby food when baking cakes or scones, it acts as a mild flavoring agent and, more importantly, a source of moisture. People use applesauce in the same way, but the difference here is that you can pick your own preferred flavors instead of simply adding a vague hint of apple to everything you make. Just choose wisely for the best results.