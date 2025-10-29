The Key To Making Your Brownies Cakey, Not Fudgy
If you ever needed proof that baking is a science, look no further than the humble brownie. Depending on ingredients and method, brownies can be cakey or fudgy. While I'm primarily a fudgy fan, sometimes I crave the light and airy decadence that only a cakey brownie delivers.
In baking, every ingredient serves a specific purpose. If the overall goal is a more cakey brownie, you want any opportunity to introduce air and structure into the batter. Method is key in guaranteeing the ideal texture, so creaming the butter and sugar together first is crucial. Whipping aerates the butter and sugar, and the trapped bubbles then expand in the oven, creating the pockets of air that define cakey texture.
When adding the rest of the ingredients to the creamed butter and sugar, you want to work slowly to keep the batter light and airy — and a leavener like baking powder is a must. (Note that you can't substitute baking powder for baking soda in a recipe because baking soda needs acid to rise.) You're also going to use more flour than you would for a fudgy brownie, because flour contributes to structure. Cracking an extra whole egg in the batter will also make the brownies more cakey, as egg whites act as a natural leavener that contributes springiness and structure.
Lessons in brownie chemistry
Think of the cakey-versus-fudgy brownie methodology as being similar to the difference between crêpes and pancakes, but not as extreme. Crêpes don't contain any leaveners, but the fluffiest pancakes I've ever made call for three — baking powder, baking soda, and buttermilk. As mentioned earlier, cakey brownies also need a leavener. And additional techniques — like not overmixing (which toughens the gluten), and using a metal pan (which bakes more evenly than a glass dish) — help maintain the structure and air created by the ingredients.
On the other side, you can, of course, play around to make brownies more fudgy. One simple egg trick for majorly fudgy brownies involves adding an extra egg yolk to your batter. The additional yolk increases the fat content, leading to a gooier, denser brownie.
No matter which texture you prefer, you can always enhance flavor. Espresso powder blooms alongside cocoa powder in a melted chocolate mixture to bring out a deeper chocolate taste. Don't worry — you won't taste the coffee. But the secret to irresistible brownies is a tasty retro ingredient: malted milk powder. It adds a nice nuttiness that curbs sweetness and offers a more robust flavor profile. With these tips, now you know how to make the perfect brownies.