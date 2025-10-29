The Key To Making Your Brownies Cakey, Not Fudgy

If you ever needed proof that baking is a science, look no further than the humble brownie. Depending on ingredients and method, brownies can be cakey or fudgy. While I'm primarily a fudgy fan, sometimes I crave the light and airy decadence that only a cakey brownie delivers.

In baking, every ingredient serves a specific purpose. If the overall goal is a more cakey brownie, you want any opportunity to introduce air and structure into the batter. Method is key in guaranteeing the ideal texture, so creaming the butter and sugar together first is crucial. Whipping aerates the butter and sugar, and the trapped bubbles then expand in the oven, creating the pockets of air that define cakey texture.

When adding the rest of the ingredients to the creamed butter and sugar, you want to work slowly to keep the batter light and airy — and a leavener like baking powder is a must. (Note that you can't substitute baking powder for baking soda in a recipe because baking soda needs acid to rise.) You're also going to use more flour than you would for a fudgy brownie, because flour contributes to structure. Cracking an extra whole egg in the batter will also make the brownies more cakey, as egg whites act as a natural leavener that contributes springiness and structure.