The Actual Difference Between Crepes And Pancakes
I was watching Food Network one day and noticed the chef was making the thinnest pancakes I had ever seen, and I thought it was so odd that she had forgotten to put baking powder in the batter. In my defense, I was 9 (I've been a foodie since way back then), and when she called them crepes I was like, "ow, well why do they look like pancakes?" I thought the debate was between waffles and pancakes, but learning about crepes opened up my options.
After doing a little bit of digging, I realized that crepes are different from pancakes in terms of taste, texture, and versatility. The batter is the most significant of all the difference makers between the two. Pancakes have more of a thick and fluffy thing going on, and they're usually stacked high thanks to leavening agents like baking powder or baking soda, which give them their signature rise. Crepes do away with any type of leavening altogether, which creates a thin and delicate texture. So when it comes to rolling or folding, crepes are perfect for the task—just wrap them around sweet or savory fillings.
A pancake will be sweet nine times out of 10 in tandem with its cake-like quality. Crepes are more of a neutral canvas in the world of sweet and savory things, letting the fillings take center stage. Although they are different, you can't go wrong with either. Feel free to whip up a cozy pancake breakfast or an elegant crepe dessert—both offer a unique experience that'll be delicious in the end.
Crepes are a blank canvas
Crepes are so much more than just thinner versions of pancakes, as a lot of people think. Hailing from France, they're a staple of both casual cafés and fine dining the world over. Their versatility allows them to effortlessly transition from breakfast to dinner to dessert. Sweet crepes are often filled with Nutella, fresh fruit, or whipped cream. Meanwhile, savory crepes, also known as galettes, are made with buckwheat flour and filled with ingredients like ham, cheese, or even smoked salmon for a more sophisticated meal.
One of the reasons crepes feel so elevated is their texture. They're thin and pliable, so they're perfect for rolling or folding without breaking, and they're super simple to make. All you need is a good nonstick pan, a whisk, and a bit of practice swirling the batter.
Once you master the technique, crepes can turn any meal into an impressive feast. So if you're making a savory galette for brunch or a dessert crepe topped with powdered sugar, these thin delights are the epitome of versatility and elegance.
Pancakes are the ultimate comfort food
Pancakes are the breakfast hero we all know and love. Their thick, fluffy texture and slightly sweet flavor make them universally appealing, whether you're a kid or an adult. Pancakes are also easy to make, forgiving in the kitchen, and endlessly customizable. You can mix in blueberries, chocolate chips, bananas, or even a swirl of cinnamon to suit your taste.
Unlike crepes, pancakes are less about elegance and more about comfort. They're the kind of dish that feels like a warm hug on a lazy Sunday morning. For me, pancakes are the best, and incredibly practical for feeding a crowd since they cook quickly and stack beautifully.
And let's not forget the toppings—syrup, whipped cream, fresh fruit, or even a dollop of peanut butter can transform a humble pancake into a amazing treat. Enjoy them for breakfast, brunch, or even dinner (because why not?); pancakes are a timeless classic that never go out of style.