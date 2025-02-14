The Actual Difference Between Crepes And Pancakes

I was watching Food Network one day and noticed the chef was making the thinnest pancakes I had ever seen, and I thought it was so odd that she had forgotten to put baking powder in the batter. In my defense, I was 9 (I've been a foodie since way back then), and when she called them crepes I was like, "ow, well why do they look like pancakes?" I thought the debate was between waffles and pancakes, but learning about crepes opened up my options.

After doing a little bit of digging, I realized that crepes are different from pancakes in terms of taste, texture, and versatility. The batter is the most significant of all the difference makers between the two. Pancakes have more of a thick and fluffy thing going on, and they're usually stacked high thanks to leavening agents like baking powder or baking soda, which give them their signature rise. Crepes do away with any type of leavening altogether, which creates a thin and delicate texture. So when it comes to rolling or folding, crepes are perfect for the task—just wrap them around sweet or savory fillings.

A pancake will be sweet nine times out of 10 in tandem with its cake-like quality. Crepes are more of a neutral canvas in the world of sweet and savory things, letting the fillings take center stage. Although they are different, you can't go wrong with either. Feel free to whip up a cozy pancake breakfast or an elegant crepe dessert—both offer a unique experience that'll be delicious in the end.