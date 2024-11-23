Make The Best Boxed Pancakes Of Your Life With One Extra Ingredient

Boxed pancake mixes are lifesavers — quick, easy, and reliable. But sometimes, you deserve more than just "good enough" pancakes. With one simple swap, you can turn a basic batch into something so fluffy and flavorful that it'll have you doing a little victory dance in the kitchen. The secret? Buttermilk. Adding it to the mix unlocks a whole new level of deliciousness without any complicated steps.

Buttermilk's thicker consistency makes the batter closer to that of cakes. Its acidity kicks the baking powder or soda into overdrive, creating extra bubbles that make each pancake rise tall and cook to airy perfection. The result is a stack of super fluffy pancakes packed with flavor. Plus, the slight tang from the buttermilk pairs beautifully with sweet toppings like syrup, fresh fruit, or whipped cream.

If the batter feels too thick, another splash of buttermilk will loosen it. But like other liquids, a thinner batter yields shorter pancakes. However, whether thick or thin, buttermilk pancakes will stack up against the best breakfast (or lunch) you've ever had.