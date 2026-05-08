5 Ways To Upgrade Basic Grilled Cheese

Chances are you've been eating grilled cheese sandwiches for almost as long as you've been able to eat solid foods. All you need is two slices of bread, two slices of American cheese, and a smear of butter, and you can turn a plain cheese sandwich into a gooey, melty, savory delight, as tasty on its own as it is dipped into a bowl of tomato soup. And if you've never made anything but the plainest, least fussy version of a grilled cheese sandwich, you've still enjoyed one of life's greatest, simplest pleasures.

But anything worth doing is also worth fussing over, isn't it? If you're willing to get a little creative, add some new ingredients into the mix, or even experiment in food science, you'll be rewarded with a grilled cheese experience you may think back to years later. Some of these tips are more general, encouraging you to play around with fillings and whatnot; others are a little more specific. In any case, this will hopefully be the start of a hot, cheesy, delicious journey for you.