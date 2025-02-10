Does A Breadbox Keep Bread Fresh Or Is It Just For Looks?
You might not have a breadbox, which is understandable. True, they're aesthetically pleasing — it's nice to think that your delicious homemade bread gets a snug little house of its own, even if you occasionally pull it out of its dwelling and gouge at it with a knife. But counter space is a valuable commodity, and not everyone sees the need to bring in a new appliance when a twist tie can keep your store-bought bread reasonably fresh in its bag. Do breadboxes even keep your bread that fresh, anyway? Or are they just a twee affectation?
Well, bad news for the bread bag truthers among you: It turns out breadboxes are pretty great at keeping loaves fresh. The goal of any bread-holding receptacle is to keep moist what ought to be moist, and to keep dry what ought to be dry. That's exactly what a breadbox does. It creates a closed environment that retains humidity and keeps your bread soft and chewy, but it also allows for a bit of ventilation so that the crust doesn't take on the texture of a wet napkin.
If you don't have a breadbox, of course, at least you can make croutons with stale bread. In fact, there are lots of dishes you can make using leftover bread, from romesco sauce to stock. But if you do have a breadbox, or are thinking of getting one, there are some things to keep in mind.
How to use your breadbox for the best results
Now, just because breadboxes are useful doesn't mean there aren't some rules to follow. As handy as the extra counter space might be, you'll want to pick a breadbox on the larger side. Breadboxes are great choices for preserving bread because they allow for air to circulate inside them; the bigger the breadbox, the more air that can circulate, and the better it can keep your homemade sourdough moist.
Similarly, while you might be tempted to put as much bread as you can fit inside the breadbox, it's a good idea to give it room to breathe. If you put too many pieces of bread inside, the humidity of the interior will go up, and you'll end up with damp, soggy, perhaps even moldy bread. Depending on how many people you want to feed, you should be able to fit somewhere between one and three loaves inside — but don't push your luck. And because of the humidity, don't store your bread in a paper bag inside the breadbox, or else the paper will also turn soggy.
Even with the proper storage, your bread won't last forever, of course — but it should last a few days longer in a breadbox. And if it's a little past its best, it's always worth remembering that some sandwiches are better toasted anyway.