Does A Breadbox Keep Bread Fresh Or Is It Just For Looks?

You might not have a breadbox, which is understandable. True, they're aesthetically pleasing — it's nice to think that your delicious homemade bread gets a snug little house of its own, even if you occasionally pull it out of its dwelling and gouge at it with a knife. But counter space is a valuable commodity, and not everyone sees the need to bring in a new appliance when a twist tie can keep your store-bought bread reasonably fresh in its bag. Do breadboxes even keep your bread that fresh, anyway? Or are they just a twee affectation?

Well, bad news for the bread bag truthers among you: It turns out breadboxes are pretty great at keeping loaves fresh. The goal of any bread-holding receptacle is to keep moist what ought to be moist, and to keep dry what ought to be dry. That's exactly what a breadbox does. It creates a closed environment that retains humidity and keeps your bread soft and chewy, but it also allows for a bit of ventilation so that the crust doesn't take on the texture of a wet napkin.

If you don't have a breadbox, of course, at least you can make croutons with stale bread. In fact, there are lots of dishes you can make using leftover bread, from romesco sauce to stock. But if you do have a breadbox, or are thinking of getting one, there are some things to keep in mind.