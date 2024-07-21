Hear Us Out: Ice Cubes Are The Secret To Amping Up Grilled Cheese

It might sound strange, but ice cubes can take your grilled cheese from good to gourmet. We know that the image of a frozen block of ice doesn't immediately conjure up thoughts of a warm, golden-brown grilled cheese, but it's time to melt away those doubts (pun intended).

Advertisement

Let's talk about what makes a not-so-great grilled cheese. One of the biggest challenges is achieving that craveable, gooey, melted cheese. All too often, you end up with one of two unfortunate scenarios: either the bread is crispy and toasted to perfection while the cheese inside remains stiff and breakable, or the cheese finally reaches the right meltiness but the bread is burnt to a crisp (we've been there more times than we'd like to admit).

The ice cube is here to remedy all your less-than-flawless grilled cheese attempts and give you the smooth, molten cheese you've been dreaming of. The trick is actually pretty simple. First, achieve golden-brown bread. Once you're satisfied with that, lower the heat on the pan to avoid overcooking the bread. Place one ice cube in the pan, then quickly cover the pan and let the steam from the ice work its magic, melting into a steamy vapor that softens the cheese to a luscious consistency. In just a minute or two, you'll have the smooth, velvety cheese texture that defines the perfect grilled cheese.

Advertisement