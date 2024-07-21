Hear Us Out: Ice Cubes Are The Secret To Amping Up Grilled Cheese
It might sound strange, but ice cubes can take your grilled cheese from good to gourmet. We know that the image of a frozen block of ice doesn't immediately conjure up thoughts of a warm, golden-brown grilled cheese, but it's time to melt away those doubts (pun intended).
Let's talk about what makes a not-so-great grilled cheese. One of the biggest challenges is achieving that craveable, gooey, melted cheese. All too often, you end up with one of two unfortunate scenarios: either the bread is crispy and toasted to perfection while the cheese inside remains stiff and breakable, or the cheese finally reaches the right meltiness but the bread is burnt to a crisp (we've been there more times than we'd like to admit).
The ice cube is here to remedy all your less-than-flawless grilled cheese attempts and give you the smooth, molten cheese you've been dreaming of. The trick is actually pretty simple. First, achieve golden-brown bread. Once you're satisfied with that, lower the heat on the pan to avoid overcooking the bread. Place one ice cube in the pan, then quickly cover the pan and let the steam from the ice work its magic, melting into a steamy vapor that softens the cheese to a luscious consistency. In just a minute or two, you'll have the smooth, velvety cheese texture that defines the perfect grilled cheese.
What if the cheese doesn't melt?
It's possible that the cheese won't melt with your first ice cube. Don't worry, you can repeat this process as many times as you need. Simply drop another ice cube in the pan on low heat and cover until your cheese reaches that creamy, dreamy consistency.
One important note: Don't let your grilled cheese cool off throughout this process. If you walk away from your grilled cheese for half an hour and come back only to decide the cheese isn't melty enough, you won't get the same result. Cheese that is reheated will never have that molten, gooey texture you're aiming for. When cheese cools off after partially melting, it loses water and becomes tough over time instead of loose and stretchy. If you try to melt it again, it will turn greasy and clumpy instead of smooth because the structure of the cheese has changed. So, enjoy your grilled cheese while it's still hot to experience that heavenly, velvety consistency.
Experiment with different cheeses for the perfect bite
After over 300 consecutive days of testing different cheeses inside grilled cheese sandwiches, Reddit user Pkonko37 has found that most cheeses work well inside the iconic sandwich. The best cheese for you is going to depend on how you like your grilled cheese, as each cheese will create a different result. Of all the cheeses, American cheese melts among the easiest, if that's what you're going for. However, cheddar cheese is another great option, with a stronger flavor and a dark orange color that epitomizes grilled cheese. For nostalgia, these two cheeses are the go-tos.
If you're feeling bougie (we fully approve), gruyère has a nutty taste and creates a more molten, luxurious grilled cheese. If you're looking to stay on a budget, don't be afraid of provolone or mozzarella. Even though they're not typically thought of as grilled cheese staples, they still taste delicious. Also, be open to combining cheeses. Feta and blue cheese have rich flavors that combine well with other, more melty cheeses. You can even experiment by testing different flavored mayonnaises or creative toppings. The world is your grilled cheese canvas.