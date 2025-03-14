Nutella Grilled Cheese: Don't Knock It Until You Try It
Nutella was one of the best culinary inventions of the 20th century. Made with hazelnuts and cocoa cream, the spread is soft, creamy, and sweet. It swirls in your mouth, leaving behind a lingering taste of happiness and sunshine. Sure, there are people who don't like it, but they're generally the type of people who'd complain if a rainbow dropped a pot of gold at their feet.
And yet, I hadn't had a Nutella sandwich since college. It's not that I stopped liking it, it's just that if I have dessert now, I want it to be more complex. I want it to taste like it's worth the sugar rush because love and effort went into making it. Normal Nutella sandwiches mostly make me think of an easy calorie fix or a lazy midnight snack when you're in the middle of finals.
Thankfully, the culinary world is filled with geniuses whose very purpose in life is to bring everyone else heavenly food combinations. Some of them work at Michelin-level restaurants while others inhabit the world of TikTok cooking. The latter group is the one who came up with the Nutella grilled cheese sandwich. The creamy goodness of the spread with the gooeyness of cheese? I had to try it. Some people find the combination weird, but I'm Colombian, so I'm already used to adding cheese to things like hot chocolate and fruit salad. It was time to revive a favorite college snack with a sophisticated twist that fit my pickier adult tastes.
How to make a Nutella grilled cheese sandwich
Although making a Nutella grilled cheese sandwich is a bit more complicated than making a plain Nutella one, it's still a snack that can be ready in under 10 minutes. For ingredients, you'll need Nutella (of course), bread, and cheese. I followed a TikTok recipe that used sourdough bread and brie. These seemed like the perfect choice because they have flavor profiles that contrast nicely with that of Nutella. The sourdough is, well, sour, while the brie can be slightly tangy. Sourdough also tends to have a hard crust, while brie has the perfect balance of a tougher rid with a creamy inside. The textures sounded like they would fit well with the spread. As per the recipe, I also added crushed almonds for an extra layer of pizzazz.
To make the sandwich, first slice the bread and spread Nutella on top of both slices. Add slices of brie on top of one of the breads. Grab a handful of almonds and crush them. I usually place them on a cutting board and then smash them with a jar. You don't want to crush them so much that they become powdery, but you do want them in small bits that won't overpower the rest of the ingredients. Once the almonds are ready, sprinkle them on top of the brie. Then, close your sandwich and grill it in a toaster oven or a sandwich maker until the bread is toasted and the cheese is gooey.
Nutella grilled cheese: genius or bust?
This imaginative update on the classic grilled cheese sandwich gets my stamp of approval. The contrasting flavors and textures of the ingredients make for a dessert that's unexpected and wonderful with every bite. You have the classic softness of Nutella which brings down the hard texture of sourdough, while the sourness of the bread evens out the sweetness of the spread. Mixed in are small kicks of tanginess from the brie which melted without losing its shape. Everything is topped with the added crunch the almonds bring for a beautiful culinary dance that brings pleasure in every bite.
While I loved the flavors that the sourdough bread provided, I'd also want to experiment with other types of bread. Brioche could be amazing, though it's possible that it would make the dessert too sweet. I'd also be open to experimenting with other cheeses like blue cheese, Camembert, or Oaxaca cheese.
My one caveat with this dessert is that it's a bit heavy. I wasn't able to finish the entire sandwich, which I had thankfully sliced in two. After eating half, I felt completely full and ready to not eat anything sweet for a couple of days. I'll definitely be making this dessert again. But next time, I'll probably cut it up into smaller pieces. I estimate that one sandwich would be enough for around four people, making it great for informal dinners with close friends or a quick (but special) dessert for the family.