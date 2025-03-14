Nutella Grilled Cheese: Don't Knock It Until You Try It

Nutella was one of the best culinary inventions of the 20th century. Made with hazelnuts and cocoa cream, the spread is soft, creamy, and sweet. It swirls in your mouth, leaving behind a lingering taste of happiness and sunshine. Sure, there are people who don't like it, but they're generally the type of people who'd complain if a rainbow dropped a pot of gold at their feet.

And yet, I hadn't had a Nutella sandwich since college. It's not that I stopped liking it, it's just that if I have dessert now, I want it to be more complex. I want it to taste like it's worth the sugar rush because love and effort went into making it. Normal Nutella sandwiches mostly make me think of an easy calorie fix or a lazy midnight snack when you're in the middle of finals.

Thankfully, the culinary world is filled with geniuses whose very purpose in life is to bring everyone else heavenly food combinations. Some of them work at Michelin-level restaurants while others inhabit the world of TikTok cooking. The latter group is the one who came up with the Nutella grilled cheese sandwich. The creamy goodness of the spread with the gooeyness of cheese? I had to try it. Some people find the combination weird, but I'm Colombian, so I'm already used to adding cheese to things like hot chocolate and fruit salad. It was time to revive a favorite college snack with a sophisticated twist that fit my pickier adult tastes.