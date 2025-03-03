The Unexpected Ingredients That Make Colombian Fruit Salad Unique

Colombians aren't afraid of food combinations that other countries deem weird. You say strange, we say genius. We're known for putting cheese into our hot chocolate (which is absolutely delicious) and topping our hot dogs with pineapple and quail eggs (also delicious). Another unique combination that deserves more attention is dairy in fruit salad.

Colombian fruit salad calls for three unexpected ingredients: shredded cheese, heavy cream, and ice cream. Of course, this fruit salad is meant to be a dessert, and it's different from the fruit salad we have for breakfast or as a healthy snack. Look for it in Colombian towns that experience hot weather. Here, the dish offers a sweet yet refreshing escape from the heat.

Making it is very simple. Chop the fruits that you want to include as you would when making a regular fruit salad and place them in a bowl. Then, pour the heavy cream in and mix it with the fruit so that it's evenly dispersed. Once you're done, add a couple of scoops of ice cream, and top everything with a generous amount of shredded cheese. We usually use a neutral cheese like mozzarella so that it doesn't overpower the other ingredients. As for the ice cream, vanilla is the most common choice, but you can choose whatever flavor fits your taste. If you want to take the sweetness up a notch, you can also add condensed milk, whipped cream, and wafers. This will likely be the most decadent salad you've ever eaten.