The Unexpected Topping You Need For Truly Unique Hot Dogs

Most people spend their lives playing it safe with hot dogs, never venturing outside the ketchup-mayo-mustard combo. But while this classic sauce trinity never disappoints, sometimes you have to reach up for the stars and dare to do something unexpected. If you've reached this point in your relationship with hot dogs, you can draw inspiration from the many regional variations across the United States — or you could take notes from Colombia's cookbook.

While this South American country is best known for traditional foods like arepas, it also takes its hot dog game very seriously. Colombians don't slack when it comes to this fast food, adding ingredients that few other nationalities would even dare to try. The best one? Pineapples. Yes, really. No self-respecting Colombian hot dog would call itself so if it's not topped with pineapple sauce or actual pineapple chunks. The fruit's refreshing sweet-and-tangy flavor brings a perfect complement to the greasy sausage and crispy toasted bread. It also adds a unique kick to the sauce mix that'll bring you right out of the monotony of simple hot dogs.