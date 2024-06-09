Fast Food Chains That Serve The Highest And Lowest Quality Hot Dogs

Do you really know what's in your hot dog? While some may not care — just buy the dogs, throw 'em on the grill, and enjoy — others are a little more cognizant of what they're eating when it comes to foods that have historically been highly processed and not exactly the standard of health. Then, take into account the various horror stories that have arisen surrounding hot dogs (everything from eating one could take more than a half-hour off your lifespan, to human DNA being found in hot dogs) and it's enough to make you seriously reconsider your hot dog purchase.

Advertisement

That said, just as is the case with most foods, hot dogs are a spectrum. Yes, some are a little fishy, packed with filler ingredients or containing a shocking amount of sodium. However, others are made with high-quality ingredients, by high-quality brands, and can be happily enjoyed in moderation. This is the case both at the grocery store and at your favorite restaurants. So how do you pick the best possible hot dog to enjoy this summer (or anytime)? If you're dining out, here are the best and worst places to order a fast-food hot dog, based on factors such as ingredients, sourcing, price, size, and more.