Add Sweetened Condensed Milk To Red Wine For A Sugary Summer Treat

Since the condensed milk will provide plenty of sweetness on its own, Espanhola recipes recommend using a dry red wine, as it has a very low level of sugar left over after fermentation. Common dry red wines include merlot, pinot noir, and cabernet sauvignon, which is what I used. Dry red wine can be bitter, so it stood to reason that the sweet milk addition would cut that.

Like the TikTokers, my recipe went on vibes. First, I filled a third of a standard wine glass with cabernet. Then, I spooned in the condensed milk, blended it with a milk frother, and then continued adding milk to taste. My drink's hue was closer to açai than the influencers' blush-and-bashful pink, even after adding three heaping spoonfuls of milk.

The milk understandably raised the sweetness level, but also elevated the natural fruit flavor of the cabernet, and the creaminess somehow made the drink feel lighter. It was a fun, smooth flavor pairing.

For the bonus round, I attempted to replicate the more traditional Espanhola by adding a generous pour of pineapple juice to the mix. This hack fully pushed the cocktail into my winners' circle. The pineapple added a fuller dimension of fruit and acidity that helped balance what could be too-cloying sweetness in the condensed milk.

