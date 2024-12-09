Give Your Hot Chocolate A Creamy Boost With An Unlikely Ingredient
On cold mornings or rainy afternoons I make myself a nice cup of hot chocolate, and drop small blocks of cheese into it. Yes, cheese. For anyone outside of Colombia, this addition seems strange — many people (no doubt those who've never tried it) even express disgust at the idea. But for Colombians, especially those of us from the cool mountainous regions, this is a centuries-old tradition. Cacao is believed to have come from the Amazon, and Indigenous people in the Americas used it to make bitter ceremonial drinks long before the Europeans arrived. This reveals two truths: Chocolate was drunk before it was eaten, and it was originally bitter, not sweet.
When Europeans took it back to their countries, they began adding sugar and milk to it. This is why the hot cocoa mix powder you get at the grocery store is sweet, accompanied with marshmallows, and made even better with condensed milk. The naysayers are right to think cheese would not go well with this European-American type of hot chocolate at all. Colombian hot chocolate, however, is very different. Nowadays, the bitter blocks have some added sugar, so when you put in cheese the result is a heavenly fusion of bitter, sweet, and salty flavors that come together to delight your tastebuds and warm your soul. The best way to enjoy this drink is by sharing it with loved ones, which we do in afternoon tea-like gatherings that we call "onces."
How to make Colombian hot chocolate
Unless you visit Colombia, you likely won't find this style of hot chocolate at any restaurant. The good news is that you can easily make it at home. All you have to do is buy a pack of hot chocolate blocks at the international food section in the supermarket or online (the Corona Sweet Traditional Chocolate Bars on Amazon are always a solid choice). If you'd like your hot chocolate to be more bitter, boil it in water. Or use milk if you want it to be slightly sweeter and creamier. I personally do half water and half milk for a perfect balance of flavors. Melt one block of chocolate in one cup of liquid per person using an aluminum pitcher called an "olleta" or a pot. While the liquid heats, slowly stir the chocolate block with a "molinillo," essentially a wooden whisk. (If you don't have one, use a fancy milk frother after pouring.) Once the chocolate boils, grab the handle between your two palms and rub the molinillo to froth the hot chocolate. For the best results, repeat this three times.
Serve the chocolate and drop cubes of cheese straight into it. In Colombia, people usually use queso campesino, a delicious local cheese that softens without melting. When I want more gooeyness, I use either Mexican Oaxacan cheese or block Mozzarella. Sip your hot chocolate and take in its deliciousness, occasionally scooping the cheese out with a spoon. Once you've tried this version of hot chocolate, you'll be instantly hooked.