Give Your Hot Chocolate A Creamy Boost With An Unlikely Ingredient

On cold mornings or rainy afternoons I make myself a nice cup of hot chocolate, and drop small blocks of cheese into it. Yes, cheese. For anyone outside of Colombia, this addition seems strange — many people (no doubt those who've never tried it) even express disgust at the idea. But for Colombians, especially those of us from the cool mountainous regions, this is a centuries-old tradition. Cacao is believed to have come from the Amazon, and Indigenous people in the Americas used it to make bitter ceremonial drinks long before the Europeans arrived. This reveals two truths: Chocolate was drunk before it was eaten, and it was originally bitter, not sweet.

When Europeans took it back to their countries, they began adding sugar and milk to it. This is why the hot cocoa mix powder you get at the grocery store is sweet, accompanied with marshmallows, and made even better with condensed milk. The naysayers are right to think cheese would not go well with this European-American type of hot chocolate at all. Colombian hot chocolate, however, is very different. Nowadays, the bitter blocks have some added sugar, so when you put in cheese the result is a heavenly fusion of bitter, sweet, and salty flavors that come together to delight your tastebuds and warm your soul. The best way to enjoy this drink is by sharing it with loved ones, which we do in afternoon tea-like gatherings that we call "onces."