How To Make Your Hot Chocolate Fancy With One Kitchen Tool

Despite usually being seen as most useful for coffee, the foamy and creamy milk that a frother creates is far more versatile than some might think. For starters, a Nespresso milk frother can work its magic on both hot and cold milk, meaning that even if it doesn't get as chilly in your neck of the woods, you can still use it to enjoy a cool version of your favorite hot drinks, including (cold) hot chocolate.

Even when using a typical store-bought hot chocolate mix, the difference in what kind of liquid you use makes all the difference. While boiling or microwaving either water or milk is the go-to strategy for many hot chocolate enjoyers, by replacing the standard hot water or hot milk with frothed milk, your hot chocolate will have a far creamier, more delectable texture — along with a slightly sweeter taste — than the standard options are capable of providing. Furthermore, you can actually put an already mixed cocoa powder and milk combination into some Nespresso milk frothers to create a delicious and unique-tasting hot chocolate that resembles what you'd find at a high-end cafe.

Plus, with a Nespresso milk frother, you can begin making those special coffee items on your own. Once the winter is over and you're back to sating your regular coffee cravings, you can dodge the high prices of coffee shops while still enjoying your specialty cup of joe by utilizing a milk frother.