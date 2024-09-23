The Creamy Ingredient That'll Step Up Your Hot Cocoa Game

As the holidays approach, the need for a good cup of hot cocoa increases with each passing day. For those of us who don't feel the tradwife urge to create hot chocolate from scratch, doctoring up a dry cocoa mix can work just as well, and end up tasting even better. Everyone seems to have a secret trick that they employ to create the best mug full of this iconic drink. From the addition of a Fireball shot to using a slow cooker instead of boiling water on the stove, there seems to be something for anyone's particular taste in hot cocoa.

Even if you've been making your hot cocoa the same way for years, you'll want to listen to this tip to create a surprisingly creamy texture. Condensed milk is an ingredient that your hot cocoa has been missing this whole time, you just don't know it yet. Usually left forgotten in the pantry until a specific recipe calls for it, condensed milk is a shockingly useful component in a number of recipes. Some TikTok users swear that it mixes well with red wine, but that's not what we're here to discuss.