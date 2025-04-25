The Great Grilled Cheese Debate: Is Butter Or Mayo Better?

Like many of you, I, too, had heard that the way to a scrumptious upgrade of a grilled cheese sandwich was to put the mayonnaise on the outside of the bread before you fry it in the pan. Not to brag about my carb intake, but let's just say I'm a proud grilled cheese aficionado, and when someone wants to tell me that there is a better way to make one, I'm going to look at them with doubt, visualize what they're suggesting, and then, usually, I give it a try.

Admittedly, I'm the only one under this roof who insists the only way to make a proper grilled cheese is with mayo (on the inside), slices of aged cheddar, sourdough or Italian fresh bread (using the wrong bread is a common mistake with grilled cheese), and butter on the outside. Sometimes — and stick with me here — I forego the butter. But with the right pan, you don't need it. That's right, I said what I said.

Sometimes, I want the decadence of a properly constructed and cooked grilled cheese without the semi-greasy fingers that can go along with it. So was mayo really worth the switch? I found out.