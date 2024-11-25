The Unexpected Ingredient For Flavor-Packed Roasted Vegetables

True fans know that there's little you can't do with mayonnaise. This stuff's not just a condiment: It's a full-fledged ingredient, a matrix of oil and egg whose unique properties make it useful in the kitchen far beyond its traditional role as a cold sandwich spread. If you're making grilled cheese sandwiches, for instance, you'd be wise to use mayo rather than butter on the outside of it. The oil in the mayo has a higher smoke point, so rather than burn in the pan, your sandwich will toast up to a delectably crunchy, golden-brown exterior. Today we're talking about yet another extension of this same idea: You should be tossing your vegetables in mayo, rather than oil, before oven-roasting them.

The mayo adheres to the veggies better than oil and helps yield a final product that's tender, crisp, and juicy. Mayo is also a stellar vehicle for applying flavor, holding onto whatever spices or herbs you want to add to it and helping them stick to the food. Don't want to flavor your own mayo? No problem. You can start with store-bought flavored mayo (spicy sriracha mayo, anyone?) for a perfect two-ingredient side dish.