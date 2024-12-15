12 Common Mistakes Everyone Makes With Grilled Cheese Sandwiches, According To Sargento
A grilled cheese sandwich should be a gooey melty treat that hits the spot. And cooking one at home sounds easy enough. After all, in its simplest form, it is just cheese, bread, and butter. But are your sandwich-making skills up to par? And are your grilled cheese sandwiches reaching their full potential? Probably not because many people are making mistakes they are not even aware of.
What mistakes are we referring to? To uncover this answer, we turned to Tony Benedict, Executive Corporate Chef at Sargento. With nearly two decades at this renowned cheese company, Benedict has mastered the art of making grilled cheese sandwiches. And in an exclusive interview with The Takeout, he shared his top tips for crafting the best sandwich, including what to avoid. Paired with our culinary knowledge, we have identified common mistakes that are standing between you and grilled cheese greatness.
If you have experienced some grilled cheese fails, you are not alone. But gone are the days of burnt bread and unmelted cheese. Whether cooking lunch for the kids or making a midnight snack, these tips will transform your grilled cheese from mediocre to mind blowing. So let's dive in.
Not using the right type of bread
Bread is the foundation of a grilled cheese. It gives the sandwich structure, flavor, and texture, and the way butter and cheese melt into the crumb highly impacts the overall eating experience. This is why the choice of bread is crucial to any good grilled cheese. And ultimately, not using the right type of bread will yield a subpar sandwich.
Benedict explains, "You want a bread that has proper structure." This means taking into account the density and texture of different bread varieties. "Sourdough can be a popular choice for grilled cheese, but sourdough has a lot of cavities, which doesn't work well with melty cheeses." If using sourdough, opt for the most uniform slices with the least amount of holes. The chef adds, "A floppy, soft white bread also won't stand up to the cheese properly, meaning you'll end up with a soggy, soft grilled cheese and not a crispy, melty one."
The ideal bread for grilled cheese should be soft yet hearty like a sturdy sandwich bread or rye. However, we are not here to discourage you from experimenting in the kitchen. Just be aware that using less traditional breads may turn out differently than expected. Those with a flaky or fluffy texture like croissants will become more condensed. Breads with a thicker exterior like burger buns will not toast as well. If you flip the buns inside out, you may have better luck. Lastly, using pita bread for a grilled cheese is completely unexpected, but surprisingly good.
Not buttering the outside of your bread
Do you solely butter or grease the pan, but not your bread? If so, you might notice the bread heats up too quickly and burns. To avoid this, make sure to butter the outside of both slices of bread. This will also prevent the toast from sticking to the pan's surface.
Tony Benedict recommends, "evenly applying a layer of fat (butter, mayo, etcetera) all the way to the edge of the bread." This way, every last bite, including the crust, will have that perfectly crispy texture.
Although we are using the term buttering, this process is not exclusive to butter. In fact, Benedict believes the best coating for the outside of a grilled cheese is mayonnaise or a mayo-butter blend. "Mayonnaise has a higher smoking point than butter, allowing for an even toast. I like to combine mayo and butter together, contributing to an even toast while helping the sandwich get even hotter. Plus, the mayonnaise adds a light tang which provides more flavor," he adds.
Using a cheese that does not melt well
The star of a grilled cheese sandwich is obviously the cheese. But in order for the cheese to really shine, it has to have the ideal consistency. A hard chunk of cheese between toasted slices is not going to satisfy that grilled cheese craving. The cheese needs to be perfectly gooey without melting all over the place. After all, it should remain in the sandwich rather than in the pan.
To find the right option, consider the different melting points of your favorite cheeses. Cheeses with less moisture melt at higher temperatures, which is not ideal for a grilled cheese. This includes hard, dry cheeses like pecorino and Parmesan. It is challenging to get these cheeses to melt appropriately without burning the bread. Since it is all about balance, we suggest going for cheese with a lower melting point and more moisture. Tony Benedict recommends "looking for a cheese that is not too soft, but has a relatively high moisture in fat content, such as gouda, cheddar, Monterey Jack, fontina and Gruyère."
Using cheese that's too thick or cold
We understand why you would want a super cheesy grilled cheese, but balance is key and the way cheese is sliced affects how it melts. So can you have your cake (grilled cheese) and eat it, too? Absolutely. It just requires the right technique.
Tony Benedict offers up his tips for a cheesy grilled cheese: "Ensure that the cheese cooks evenly with the bread, slicing cheese as thin as possible and dispersing it evenly on the bread. It will melt around the bread rather than being cool in the center." Speaking of cool, temperature also matters. If the cheese starts out too cold (say, if you are pulling it from the freezer), it may not reach its ideal melting point fast enough, so consider temperature along with density.
Don't trust your cheese-cutting abilities? Opt for pre-cut or shredded varieties. When using shredded, make sure to sprinkle equal amounts of cheese throughout the sandwich.
Only using one type of cheese
Using one type of cheese in your grilled sandwich is not a cardinal sin. However, you are definitely limiting yourself. After all, variety is the spice of life. It keeps those taste buds guessing and can take a grilled cheese from basic to blissful.
If you are a creature of habit, you might be wondering where to start. Luckily, Tony Benedict has some pro tips. "Try using a blend of good melting cheeses and add some mozzarella or provolone for a good stretch — for example, a blend of gouda, cheddar, and provolone will create that melty, stretchy pull," he notes.
If you really want to diversify, use a seasoned option that is infused with herbs, spices, or more. Herb cheeses like dill Havarti add a grassy element, pepper Jack provides a subtle kick, and smoked Gouda contributes nuttier notes. Do not be afraid to branch out and experiment because who knows — you just might find your new favorite grilled cheese recipe.
Not toasting the inside of the bread
A telltale sign of a good grilled cheese is a crispy, golden toast. But while that appealing exterior may catch your eye, the devil's in the details — and how you prepare the inside of the sandwich matters just as much as what you see on the outside. Typically, home cooks solely toast the exterior of the sandwich. But if you are craving that extra crunch, we have a game-changing technique: Toast both sides of your bread.
In our chat with Tony Benedict, he took it one step further: "Before building a sandwich plate, slather a thin layer of butter or mayo on the inside of the bread. It acts as a barrier between the bread and the melting cheese, which helps keep the bread from getting soggy against the cheese as it melts." From there, we recommend toasting the inside, then flipping the slices over and constructing your sandwich.
Buttering and toasting both sides creates a delightfully crunchy and flavorful experience. If you prefer the inner crumb soft and tender, all the power to you. Toasting both sides is not mandatory to craft the ideal grilled cheese. But never trying this technique would be a crime, especially if you consider yourself a grilled cheese connoisseur. So grab your bread and butter (or mayo!) and get to grilling.
Only using cheese inside the bread
The standard grilled cheese sandwich only contains cheese in the middle. But is that the only place it can go? Absolutely not. And if you have not tried a layered grilled cheese, you have not truly lived.
When creating a layered grilled cheese sandwich, you have two options. First, you can start by placing cheese directly in your skillet. Then, top it with your bread and continue constructing your grilled cheese sandwich as you normally would. You can even add an extra layer of cheese on the very top of your sandwich. Just make sure to flip your sandwich halfway through to create a crispy, cheese-coated bread. Since this method puts the cheese directly in contact with the pan, you can experiment with drier cheeses that have a higher melting point. If you need some help getting started, we highly recommend this Parmesan-crusted grilled cheese recipe.
The next option requires using your oven's broiler. Broiled cheese ends up with a delightful gooey yet creamy texture reminiscent of an open-face croque monsieur. Once you are done grilling your sandwich, add a top layer of cheese, pop it into the broiler, and voilà. You have a double-decker, extra cheesy sandwich.
You forgot to season the pan
Cheese might be the main attraction, but it is not the only way to add flavor to this sandwich. Tony Benedict encourages budding chefs to season both the pan and the outside of the bread. Sprinkling a little salt in the pan and on buttered slices is an extra step that will instantly elevate your grilled cheese. However, you can get far more creative if you would like.
Open that spice cabinet and see what you find. Some options include smoked paprika, dill, and brown mustard. Horseradish, cayenne, and red pepper flakes add an extra spicy touch. But before you go wild with spices, consider what you will be pairing your grilled cheese with. If you are eating it alongside a tomato bisque, season your sandwich with dried basil or parsley to complement the flavors.
Flavored mayo or compound butter can also improve your grilled cheese. Garlic butter or mayonnaise instantly satisfies those taste buds. Meanwhile, truffle butter creates a rich, umami bomb. There are plenty of other flavored mayonnaise options, like spicy, barbecue, or chimichurri. Pick one you like, just make sure it pairs well with the cheese and any extra fillings.
Grilling at the wrong temperature
When making a grilled sandwich, do you fire up the heat without giving it much thought? If so, you might be grilling at the wrong temperature, which won't yield ideal results. Think about it. Too much heat will brown that toast quickly, but the cheese might not get a chance to melt. Meanwhile, too little heat will leave the sandwich sitting on the pan for far too long, and that bread won't get a chance to toast adequately.
With grilled cheeses, Chef Tony Benedict follows the classic rule "low and slow." What does that mean in a tangible sense? "The ideal temperature range is 325F to 350 F for even browning — any cooler, and the bread could get soggy without toasting enough. Any hotter, and the bread will toast too fast and become too dark without enough time for that gooey cheese pull," he explains.
Although it sounds unusual, many chefs believe a cold pan is the secret to a perfect grilled cheese. To test this method, start with a cold pan and a buttered piece of bread. Fire up the heat, following the low and slow rule. Then, add the rest of your ingredients. Of course, this hack only really works on one side of the sandwich. By the time you flip it, the pan will no longer be cold. But the silver lining? You'll be able to see which side — and toasting strategy — you prefer.
Using the wrong equipment
We've already discussed multiple ways to achieve the perfect grilled sandwich, from buttering the bread to slicing the cheese. But if you're not using the right equipment, you'll inevitably fall short. In general, we recommend avoiding thin or old aluminum pans, which tend to impart a metallic taste. Of course, there's no one way to grill a sandwich. Home chefs have even experimented with cooking a grilled cheese in a waffle iron. However, there are a few preferred tools to achieve the right consistency and temperature.
In our interview, Chef Tony Benedict shares what he feels works best: "Most non-stick pans and electric griddles are a good option for grilled cheese." Many cooks prefer non-stick pans because they're easier to work with and you won't need to worry about bread sticking to the pan's surface. Just make sure the non-stick surface isn't scratched to provide uniform heat and avoid harmful chemicals. But Benedict's top choice? "Personally, a cast-iron skillet is my go-to, since it holds the heat so well."
Forgetting to use the pan's lid
When grilling a sandwich in a skillet, you don't often think about using a lid. However, the lid can come in handy, especially when the stovetop's heat is higher than expected. If you find yourself in this predicament, bread might be toasting faster than the cheese can melt. But before you freak out, we have a hack to help. Our trick is simply to use the pan's lid. By covering the pan, you trap the heat and increase the temperature surrounding the sandwich, helping the cheese melt faster. In the meantime, you can lower the heat level to balance things out.
This trick is particularly helpful if you're getting used to an electric stove. As we say goodbye to gas stoves, electric stoves are sweeping in to replace them. However, there is a bit of a learning curve here. Ultimately, electric stoves feel less intuitive, and it can be challenging to know just how much heat they are emitting — until it's too late. Keep that lid handy so you can quickly remedy the situation.
Never adding extra fillings
At its core, a grilled cheese is simply melted cheese between two toasted slices. And there's nothing wrong with sticking to the basics. But if you never branch out, you won't fully appreciate just how versatile this classic sandwich is. Plus, familiarity breeds boredom. If you're constantly eating the same grilled cheese, you may forget just how incredible this sandwich can be. So spice things up with extra fillings.
Not sure where to start? In our exclusive interview, Tony Benedict shared some of his favorite fillings. "If you're looking to up your sandwich game, I'd recommend adding ingredients such as bacon, fresh tomato, or fresh herbs such as basil or chives to make the sandwich even better." He explained that fresh herbs and veggies can complement the oily and starchy components of the sandwich. And if you prefer your veggies cooked, try caramelized onions or grilled tomatoes.
If you're not feeling the herbs, no worries. Cheese pairs well with a plethora of goodies, so this sandwich truly is your oyster. Fermented food fans can add sauerkraut or kimchi while meat lovers can try turkey, prosciutto, or pepperoni. Sauces like pesto and chimichurri are full of flavor while jalapeños and sriracha satisfy that spice craving. Last — but definitely not least — grilled cheeses don't always need to be savory. Add cranberry sauce or honey for a sweet and salty treat.