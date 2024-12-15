12 Common Mistakes Everyone Makes With Grilled Cheese Sandwiches, According To Sargento

A grilled cheese sandwich should be a gooey melty treat that hits the spot. And cooking one at home sounds easy enough. After all, in its simplest form, it is just cheese, bread, and butter. But are your sandwich-making skills up to par? And are your grilled cheese sandwiches reaching their full potential? Probably not because many people are making mistakes they are not even aware of.

What mistakes are we referring to? To uncover this answer, we turned to Tony Benedict, Executive Corporate Chef at Sargento. With nearly two decades at this renowned cheese company, Benedict has mastered the art of making grilled cheese sandwiches. And in an exclusive interview with The Takeout, he shared his top tips for crafting the best sandwich, including what to avoid. Paired with our culinary knowledge, we have identified common mistakes that are standing between you and grilled cheese greatness.

If you have experienced some grilled cheese fails, you are not alone. But gone are the days of burnt bread and unmelted cheese. Whether cooking lunch for the kids or making a midnight snack, these tips will transform your grilled cheese from mediocre to mind blowing. So let's dive in.