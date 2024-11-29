The Ultimate Bread Swap For The Best Grilled Cheese Of Your Life

Grilled cheese is like the film "Julie and Julia" — it's a classic pick-me-up that seems to wrap you up in a warm blanket of comfort. When paired with the right bread, the beguiling simplicity of a crispy grilled cheese sandwich can rival the most elaborate dish. Americans would surely agree, or they wouldn't be enjoying more than 2 billion of them every year. While many grilled cheese lovers feel sourdough or brioche make the best sandwiches, there's a hidden prince charming people tend to overlook. Any guesses? It's pita bread. Yes, grilled cheese and pita are a match made in heaven. Just make sure you pick the right cheese too. Feta, mozzarella, and gouda work well with pita, while American cheese is the perfect choice for truly superior melting.

Pita bread adds a unique texture to the grilled cheese, especially when tossed in butter first. Grilling your pita gives it a crispy feel throughout the different layers, making it perfect for the cheese to sink into. This combination of oozing cheese and the light, crunchy pita makes your grilled cheese experience transcendental. Remember when Anton Ego finally bites into Remy's dish at the end of "Ratatouille"? That's the level we're talking about.