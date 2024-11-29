The Ultimate Bread Swap For The Best Grilled Cheese Of Your Life
Grilled cheese is like the film "Julie and Julia" — it's a classic pick-me-up that seems to wrap you up in a warm blanket of comfort. When paired with the right bread, the beguiling simplicity of a crispy grilled cheese sandwich can rival the most elaborate dish. Americans would surely agree, or they wouldn't be enjoying more than 2 billion of them every year. While many grilled cheese lovers feel sourdough or brioche make the best sandwiches, there's a hidden prince charming people tend to overlook. Any guesses? It's pita bread. Yes, grilled cheese and pita are a match made in heaven. Just make sure you pick the right cheese too. Feta, mozzarella, and gouda work well with pita, while American cheese is the perfect choice for truly superior melting.
Pita bread adds a unique texture to the grilled cheese, especially when tossed in butter first. Grilling your pita gives it a crispy feel throughout the different layers, making it perfect for the cheese to sink into. This combination of oozing cheese and the light, crunchy pita makes your grilled cheese experience transcendental. Remember when Anton Ego finally bites into Remy's dish at the end of "Ratatouille"? That's the level we're talking about.
Pita provides room for diversity
One of the best parts about this cheese and pita duo is that you can experiment with multiple versions. Of course, nothing can beat the classic three-ingredient grilled cheese sandwich (the third item being butter), but the flatness of pita bread, along with its mildly nutty flavor, makes it highly adaptable. Sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, or basil pesto all pair nicely with grilled cheese and pita. Whatever ingredients you end up picking, sprinkle a pinch of salt on the pan before grilling — this extra step guarantees an elevated grill cheese experience. Also, shredding the cheese before filling your sandwich will help it melt more evenly.
Another fun reason why pita bread makes great grilled cheese sandwiches is that you can be inspired by the bread's Middle Eastern and Mediterranean origins. One way to do this is to add some za'atar – a spice mix made with dried oregano, thyme, sumac, and toasted sesame seeds — and feel the flavor magic unfold. You could also cook your grilled cheese in compound butter to keep things simple but still jazz up the flavors. Pita is also a slightly healthier choice compared to most breads, as it's high in fiber and low in carbs. It is a light bread, so it doesn't feel heavy to eat, is available in most grocery stores, and is easy to bake at home.