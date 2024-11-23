The Butter Variation You Need For Better Grilled Cheese

Grilled cheese is a staple comfort food for a reason. It's simple, savory, gooey, and oozing with deliciousness. Some will argue it's the ultimate midnight snack. There's nothing as satisfying as that first bite of a perfectly crisp and golden grilled cheese sandwich that oozes with melted goodness at first bite. There are so many tips and tricks on how to make the perfect classic sandwich, and even though you don't want to fix what's not broken, sometimes it's okay to mix it up and try to elevate it. Want to take your grilled cheese to the next level? Try adding compound butter.

Compound butter is regular butter mixed or infused with ingredients to impart a boost of extra flavor. This customizable, flavorful, umami-rich butter is infused with tasty ingredients such as spices, garlic, or herbs, which give it depth, layers, and complexities regular butter doesn't have. It's the perfect way to add richness to your grilled cheese. Starting with a cold pan, swipe the butter onto one side of the bread before you put it in and turn on the flame. You'll get a crispy, golden, bursting-with-character grilled sandwich that will probably challenge your classic recipe.