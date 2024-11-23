The Butter Variation You Need For Better Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese is a staple comfort food for a reason. It's simple, savory, gooey, and oozing with deliciousness. Some will argue it's the ultimate midnight snack. There's nothing as satisfying as that first bite of a perfectly crisp and golden grilled cheese sandwich that oozes with melted goodness at first bite. There are so many tips and tricks on how to make the perfect classic sandwich, and even though you don't want to fix what's not broken, sometimes it's okay to mix it up and try to elevate it. Want to take your grilled cheese to the next level? Try adding compound butter.
Compound butter is regular butter mixed or infused with ingredients to impart a boost of extra flavor. This customizable, flavorful, umami-rich butter is infused with tasty ingredients such as spices, garlic, or herbs, which give it depth, layers, and complexities regular butter doesn't have. It's the perfect way to add richness to your grilled cheese. Starting with a cold pan, swipe the butter onto one side of the bread before you put it in and turn on the flame. You'll get a crispy, golden, bursting-with-character grilled sandwich that will probably challenge your classic recipe.
Compound butter is the secret to a tasty grilled cheese sandwich
To make compound butter, start with a brand you like that has been softened enough to manipulate and stir things into; feel free to go unsalted if you want to control that variable. Once your butter is softened, add in your ingredients, spices, and whatever else you like. You can add flavors with a bold taste like paprika, hot sauce, or truffle, and if you add fresh herbs or garlic, just make sure to chop them very finely! One of the most popular combinations is honey and butter, but there are so many out there you'd be surprised!
The secret to an even more successful elevated grilled cheese? Prep ahead! After a late night out with your friends and you're craving a tasty, toasty, and perfectly melty elevated grilled cheese sandwich, the last thing you want is to prep your butter on the spot. Go ahead and make it a day or even a week before, it will certainly make your life easier — and yummier!