The Temperature Of Your Pan Is The Key To Gooey Grilled Cheese

A grilled cheese sandwich is one of the simplest of comfort foods, and yet there are many ways to mess it up. Your cheese could not melt properly, your bread could burn, or you could burn your cheese. Everyone seems to have their own grilled cheese secrets, but it turns out the key to gooey grilled cheese is as simple as turning a knob on the stove.

Sure, certain types of cheese lend themselves to melting better than others such as Colby, Swiss, or Havarti. Plus, some of us like to spice things up with a little slice of tomato, a spread of mayo, or maybe even multiple types of cheese. But sometimes it's not about what you use, rather how you use it.

I'll admit that in my 27 years of life, I have yet to achieve a perfectly melty, grilled cheese sandwich with that golden, toasted color on the bread. But before you go throwing in slices of ham or whatever else tickles your fancy in a melty sandwich, it's best to get the basics down first. Let's see how pan temperature makes for the best grilled cheese.