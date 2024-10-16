The Extra Step That Guarantees The Best Grilled Cheese Of Your Life

It doesn't quite matter how old you get, or how far away from home you go, it's hard to forget the days of gooey grilled cheese sandwiches at your grandmother's dining table. Maybe by now you've perfected your own recipe, a slight twist on the beloved creation she used to make every Tuesday night — a parmesan crusted grilled cheese, perhaps, or a spicy ramen grilled cheese. Or maybe you like to keep it simple; some sourdough bread, your favorite cheddar, and you call it a day. Either way, if you're itching to have the best homemade grilled cheese of your life, just toss a little salt on the frying pan before you put down the bread.

Although often overlooked, this surprisingly simple step can make a world of difference with your sandwich. Before the pan gets too hot, drop your dollop of unsalted butter or oil into the center and sprinkle the salt into the mixture. Once you place your sandwich onto the heat, the natural flavor enhancers in the salt will leave you with a rich, crispy grilled cheese sandwich you won't be able to resist.