The Extra Step That Guarantees The Best Grilled Cheese Of Your Life
It doesn't quite matter how old you get, or how far away from home you go, it's hard to forget the days of gooey grilled cheese sandwiches at your grandmother's dining table. Maybe by now you've perfected your own recipe, a slight twist on the beloved creation she used to make every Tuesday night — a parmesan crusted grilled cheese, perhaps, or a spicy ramen grilled cheese. Or maybe you like to keep it simple; some sourdough bread, your favorite cheddar, and you call it a day. Either way, if you're itching to have the best homemade grilled cheese of your life, just toss a little salt on the frying pan before you put down the bread.
Although often overlooked, this surprisingly simple step can make a world of difference with your sandwich. Before the pan gets too hot, drop your dollop of unsalted butter or oil into the center and sprinkle the salt into the mixture. Once you place your sandwich onto the heat, the natural flavor enhancers in the salt will leave you with a rich, crispy grilled cheese sandwich you won't be able to resist.
The importance of salt in your grilled cheese
While it may be tempting to use salted butter instead of taking this extra step, using a real pinch of salt has a noticeable effect on your grilled cheese. Using unsalted butter or oil will give you complete control of the flavor profiles in your dish, allowing that pinch of salt to be the star of the show. Salt itself can enhance the natural flavors present in a recipe, minimizing bitterness, which makes it an essential ingredient in all sorts of baking and cooking.
In her book "On Spice: Advice, Wisdom, And History With A Grain Of Saltiness," Caitlin PenzeyMoog notes that "salt is the single most important spice for making foods taste good." This likely explains why salt is a chef's most trusted staple, always on hand in the kitchen. Since humans need sodium to survive, scientists believe our love for it is hardwired. It's no wonder that just the thought of taking this extra step to make the best grilled cheese ever is probably making your mouth water by now.