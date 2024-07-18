Waffle Your Next Grilled Cheese For A Perfect Crust And Gooey Center

The grilled cheese is love in a sandwich. It's a staple for kids and adults everywhere for its gooey, comforting, impossible-to-mess-up deliciousness. So it's only fitting that the best way to grill a grilled cheese (in my opinion) is just as humble, fun, and genius as the sandwich itself: Waffle it. Cooking a grilled cheese sandwich in a waffle iron results in a crusty, craggy, dynamically textured exterior, contrasted beautifully by a perfectly gooey, cheesy center.

If you're currently in a living situation with limited kitchen space — say, a college dorm room or tiny apartment — you may consider a waffle iron frivolous or unnecessary. And it is, if you just make waffles in it. But disregarding the waffle iron's potential as a multi-purpose cooker would be a grave mistake. I used an adorable 4-inch waffle iron to grill hundreds of grilled cheese sandwiches and paninis in college, and trust me, it was well worth the counter space.