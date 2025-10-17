For The Best Grilled Cheese, Reach For This Bread Every Time
You really only need two components to make a grilled cheese sandwich — cheese and bread. To make a really good one, you have to avoid common grilled cheese mistakes like choosing a cheese that doesn't melt well or get gooey. Though often overlooked, what bread you select can make a massive difference, too. Whole wheat is healthier, rye is flavorful, and it's hard to go wrong with good ol' white bread. However, though potentially controversial, there's a good case for why sourdough is simply the right bread for the job.
Sourdough is the supreme choice for a few major reasons, and number one is that tangy flavor. Melting cheese tends to be rich and high in fat. The classics of American or cheddar can often overpower mild bread so it just ends up as a vehicle for cheesiness. Not so with sourdough! It will make the sandwich more flavorful overall while complementing the taste of the cheese.
The grilling aspect is also important, and that's where sourdough really shines. Because it's tougher and crustier in texture, you can get good searing on the outside and say goodbye to soggy grilled cheese sandwiches without burning, either. If you want to add more ingredients like tomatoes or bacon, the bread also won't disintegrate. All those little bubbles and holes in the crumb structure hold pockets of melted cheese and other fillings, for an oozing, savory bite every time.
The best grilled cheese starts with a good sourdough
Notice I mentioned good sourdough, as that's the most important bit. Too often, certain regions only offer lackluster sourdough in sandwich shops, diners, and grocery stores that are basically identical to white bread but with a vinegary taste. Whole Foods, I'm looking at you here. These lesser, fake sourdoughs lack the complexity of high-quality sourdough and won't provide the same good seer and punch of tart flavor. Instead, a true sourdough with limited ingredients is really what you're shooting for, if you can find one. Seek out either a whole loaf or a sliced one that still looks like a big round of bread rather than a long rectangle. This will pay off in the long run, even if it's slightly more work to find.
During assembly, slice or grate plenty of perfectly melty sandwich cheese, as the open crumb structure is going to absolutely devour the drippy filling. If a little runs through onto your pan while cooking, don't worry, because that caramelized cheese adds extra crunch and flavor. You can opt for a denser sourdough, but you'll lose out on a lot of what makes sourdough grilled cheeses unique and toothsome.
If you want to get wild and upset some sandwich purists, pair the grilled cheese with some tart apples or tangy ketchup at the end. Both of these heighten sourdough's flavor profile, even if they're not as traditional as tomato soup. It's hard to go wrong with a grilled cheese, and other breads may work fine, but by selecting this variety, you'll end up with fuller tastes and better textures.