For The Best Grilled Cheese, Reach For This Bread Every Time

You really only need two components to make a grilled cheese sandwich — cheese and bread. To make a really good one, you have to avoid common grilled cheese mistakes like choosing a cheese that doesn't melt well or get gooey. Though often overlooked, what bread you select can make a massive difference, too. Whole wheat is healthier, rye is flavorful, and it's hard to go wrong with good ol' white bread. However, though potentially controversial, there's a good case for why sourdough is simply the right bread for the job.

Sourdough is the supreme choice for a few major reasons, and number one is that tangy flavor. Melting cheese tends to be rich and high in fat. The classics of American or cheddar can often overpower mild bread so it just ends up as a vehicle for cheesiness. Not so with sourdough! It will make the sandwich more flavorful overall while complementing the taste of the cheese.

The grilling aspect is also important, and that's where sourdough really shines. Because it's tougher and crustier in texture, you can get good searing on the outside and say goodbye to soggy grilled cheese sandwiches without burning, either. If you want to add more ingredients like tomatoes or bacon, the bread also won't disintegrate. All those little bubbles and holes in the crumb structure hold pockets of melted cheese and other fillings, for an oozing, savory bite every time.